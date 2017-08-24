Red Sox’s Dave Dombrowski Explains Importance Of Adding Rajai Davis

Dave Dombrowski has been a busy man this season, and the Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations was at it again Wednesday night.

The Red Sox acquired Rajai Davis from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league outfielder Rafael Rincones. Dombrowski labeled Davis as a “fantastic individual,” and knows the veteran outfielder will fit in Boston’s clubhouse just fine.

While Dombrowski is leaving Davis’ role on the Red Sox up to manager John Farrell, he noted the importance of having a base-stealing threat on the bench, especially come playoff time.

To hear more from Dombrowski about the Davis acquisition, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images