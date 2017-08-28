Texans’ J.J. Watt Launches Fundraiser To Support Houston Flood Relief

J.J. Watt is using his platform to help combat dire circumstances in his team’s home city.

The Houston Texans defensive end posted a video to Twitter on Sunday announcing he’s starting a fundraising campaign to provide flood relief for Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The storm brought record flooding to the city over the weekend that has wrought catastrophic damage; more than 30,000 people are expected to be displaced by incredibly high flood waters, while homes and businesses throughout the city have been destroyed.

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

Watt set up a donation page on YouCaring.com and pledged to match the first $100,000 in donations, per The MMQB’s Peter King. The response to his call has been overwhelming, as the site easily surpassed Watt’s $200,000 goal and was north of $300,000 as of Monday morning.

The initial 200k was raised in less than 2 hours.

I have now raised the goal to 500k.

Your support is phenomenal!https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

In fact, the donation page temporarily crashed Sunday night due to heavy traffic, according to Watt.

Hey @youcaring I think we may have broken the website. Can you please help so that we can raise as much money as possible for these folks??? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

Watt also has received support from his fellow Houston athletes. Rockets guard Chris Paul told Watt he plans to donate $50,000 toward the relief fund, per King, and was among several Houston stars who offered prayers for the city on Twitter.

My heart and prayers are with you Texas! pic.twitter.com/xva8ea2iEZ — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 27, 2017

Please send your love and prayers to the people in Texas. 🙏🏾 #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/qjZsiZa2jO — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 27, 2017

Praying for Houston 🙏🏽 — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) August 27, 2017

Here’s hoping Watt’s efforts help bring some good to a disastrous situation in Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images