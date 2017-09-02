Ari Schultz’s Family Honors Him With Truly Special Moment At Fenway Park

Ari Schultz never threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park. But his parents did so in his honor.

The 5-year-old became an internet sensation when his parents posted a video of his reaction to learning he could leave the hospital after spending 189 days recovering from a heart transplant. And his love of the Boston Red Sox was on full display.

Schultz later got a visit from Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts, and he was invited to throw out the first pitch at Fenway. He tragically died July 21, and he never got to throw out that pitch. But his family honored him with a truly special moment.