Bruce Cassidy Explains What Bruins Need To Work On After Preseason Loss To Red Wings

The Boston Bruins turned in a forgettable performance Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

In their fourth preseason game of the 2017-18 campaign, the Bruins fell to their Atlantic Division rival Detroit Red Wings 5-1.

After the game, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy stressed that Boston’s defense must “clean things up” and do a better job in front of the net. Lucky for the Black and Gold, they have three more preseason matchups to iron out the kinks.

