The Boston Bruins had a busy day Thursday.

In addition to announcing a contract extension for winger David Pastrnak, the Bruins, and the rest of the NHL, opened training camp ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Hear what NESN’s Andy Brickley said about Day 1 of training camp in the video from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance, above.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images