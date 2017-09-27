Carson Wentz Provides Update On Big Bet Made With Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott

We’re not sure if Carson Wentz would describe himself as a gambling man, but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback certainly was willing to raise the stakes this past Sunday.

Wentz watched on the sidelines as Eagles kicker Jake Elliott lined up for a potential game-winning, 61-yard field goal against the New York Giants. And the second-year QB was pulling for Elliott so much that he was willing to part with his game check if the kick sailed through the uprights.

Well, Elliott converted and sent the Eagles home winners of their Week 3 contest. So much does Wentz owe Elliott, you ask? NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared the details.

That'll be $31,764.71 made out to J-A-K-E E-L-L-I-O-T-T. https://t.co/d1xbMVO1T9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 26, 2017

Elliott is in line to earn $495,000 this season, so Wentz’s game check definitely would be a pleasant acquisition. But instead of the money being sent to Elliott’s bank account, the Eagles teammates opted for a philanthropic route for the cash.

Just to set things straight: My man @jake_elliott22 and I are excited to be donating and helping out a charity of his choice! — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 27, 2017

Elliott has become an instant hero in Philadelphia, and helping out a cause in need only will further that notion.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images