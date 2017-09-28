Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Destroy 451-Foot Home Run Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox were looking for a jolt Wednesday after losing the first two games of their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Enter Hanley Ramirez.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays were tied at four in the bottom of the third inning at Fenway Park when Boston’s designated hitter came to the plate against right-hander Marco Estrada.

Estrada, whose changeup is by far his best pitch, went to the well one too many times against Ramirez, as the slugger was sitting on the changeup and absolutely obliterated it over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street to give Boston a 5-4 lead.

The home run landed 451-feet away and helped Boston knock Estrada out of the game in the third inning.

