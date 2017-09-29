Cavs’ Dwyane Wade Explains Sensible Decision To Sign With Team

With options galore, Dwyane Wade seems to have chosen wisely.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard explained Friday in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols how he ended up on the team, instead of re-joining the Miami Heat for the swansong of his career. Wade and the Chicago Bulls agreed last Sunday to buy out his hefty contract with the team, and he signed with Cleveland two days later.

In the video below, Wade, 35, explains why leaving the rebuilding Bulls made sense to him.

Wade’s close friendship with Cavs superstar LeBron James is among the chief reasons why his stint as a free agent was so short.

Given Wade’s thought process over the move to Cleveland, few can argue with the 12-time NBA All-Star’s decision to reject Miami and other potential suitors in search of his fourth championship ring.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images