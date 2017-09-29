Patriots Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo Preparing Pats For Cam Newton Matchup

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Friday’s New England Patriots media availability at Gillette Stadium:

— Jimmy Garoppolo wants to be a starting quarterback. But for now, he’s limited to imitating opposing QBs on the practice field.

Last week, Garoppolo played the role of Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans’ dynamic rookie. This week, he was Cam Newton, another quarterback known as much for his legs as his arm.

“I tried to be as fast as I can, as athletic as I can,” Garoppolo said of his portrayals of Watson and Newton. “Those guys, they’re great athletes, and they can throw the ball really well. It tests me and my athletic ability, but I think I did a good job this week.”

He added: “It’s a lot different than our offense, obviously. The QB powers and stuff like that — I don’t know if I’ll ever run those. But it’s always fun to try it out.”

Garoppolo is in his fourth season as the Patriots’ backup quarterback. He appeared in six games last season — starting two while Tom Brady was suspended — but has yet to take a regular-season snap in 2017.

— Newton’s play has declined significantly since he took home NFL MVP honors in 2015, but he remains a dangerous offensive threat that opposing defenses cannot take lightly. Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler called the 6-foot-5, 245-pound QB “a running back that’s throwing the ball.”

“He can make all kind of plays,” Butler added. “So you’ve got to be on your P’s and Q’s, because he can do a lot.”

— Asked which areas linebacker Elandon Roberts has improved in since he entered the NFL last year, Bill Belichick offered a simple response.

“Everything,” the Patriots coach said.

Roberts, a seventh-round draft pick in 2016, played just nine defensive snaps in New England’s season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs but has seen his role steadily grow since, playing 36 snaps in Week 2 and 56 last Sunday.

Belichick has been particularly impressed with Roberts’ grasp of the defense and his ability to communicate effectively on the field, both of which continue to improve with experience.

“He’s more comfortable and just has more experience doing it,” the coach said. “He’s improved in every area. It hasn’t just been one thing. He works extremely hard off the field in his preparation, plays hard on the field, practices hard and has a good understanding of the defense and does a good job communicating with his teammates from the middle linebacker position — which that’s part of the job, too, but you need to have some experience and some confidence to exert that. I’d say he’s definitely gained that in the last year.”

Roberts, who has 17 tackles this season, ranks 33rd among all NFL linebackers in Pro Football Focus’ grading system with a 74.5 score, by far the highest of any Patriots ‘backer.

