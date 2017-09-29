NBA Rumors: Hawks’ Dennis Schroder Charged With Misdemeanor Battery

The Atlanta Hawks might experience some buyer’s remorse with Dennis Schroder.

The German guard, who the Hawks awarded with a four-year, $70-million extension in 2016, was arrested and charged with domestic battery Friday morning near Atlanta, according to court records via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Police in Brookhaven, Ga., where Schroder lives, responded to a fight call from a local hookah bar at 2 a.m. ET, according to a police report.

“We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schroder earlier this morning,” the Hawks said in a statement, via Wojnarowski. “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Schroder and several others were involved in a heated exchange with a male victim, according the report. After Schroder shoved him, he and the others began punching and kicking the victim, who suffered right knee scratches and complained of ankle pain. The entire incident was captured on nearby security cameras.

Brookhaven police reportedly told ESPN that they won’t release video of the incident at this time.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images