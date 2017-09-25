Celtics Tweeting Out Number To Contact Kyrie Irving Leads To Flat Earth Jokes

Kyrie Irving is going to have a lot of missed calls and texts the next time he looks at a certain phone.
The Boston Celtics held their annual media day Monday, and before most of the festivities began, the C’s tweeted out a phone number to contact Irving at.
We can only imagine some of the messages Irving must have seen, but there were a few fans who posted screenshots of their texts on Twitter. And many of the messages, while predictable, hilariously involved the shape of Earth.
And if you’re interesting in trying to contact Jayson Tatum, you can do that, too.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
