Celtics Tweeting Out Number To Contact Kyrie Irving Leads To Flat Earth Jokes

Kyrie Irving is going to have a lot of missed calls and texts the next time he looks at a certain phone.

The Boston Celtics held their annual media day Monday, and before most of the festivities began, the C’s tweeted out a phone number to contact Irving at.

Here’s your chance to welcome Kyrie Irving to Boston. Hit him up. (440) 462-9037. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 25, 2017

We can only imagine some of the messages Irving must have seen, but there were a few fans who posted screenshots of their texts on Twitter. And many of the messages, while predictable, hilariously involved the shape of Earth.

Hey @neiltyson can you text this man and tell him the world is round? pic.twitter.com/0AwfSUd4wc — BROWNMAMBANDG (@brownmambandg) September 25, 2017

with that said though… pic.twitter.com/SbdiadJMKi — Connor Cirillo ✨ (@connorcirillo) September 25, 2017

And if you’re interesting in trying to contact Jayson Tatum, you can do that, too.

Wanna welcome Jayson Tatum to Boston? Here’s your chance. Try him on FaceTime. (314) 669-5644 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 25, 2017

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images