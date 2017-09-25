Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Rips Purdue’s ‘Unsanitary’ Conditions For Visiting Teams

Purdue University apparently didn’t welcome the University of Michigan football team with open arms last weekend.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh blasted Purdue for the facilities provided by the Boilermakers for visiting team, airing his grievances at a Tuesday press conference. Harbaugh took issue with Purdue’s supposedly “unsanitary” bathroom conditions, which Michigan endured Saturday.
Harbaugh’s gripes are surprising, given Purdue spent $65 million upgrading its own football facilities. Perhaps the improvements stopped at the door of the visitor’s locker room at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nevertheless, Michigan overcame the rude reception to defeat Purdue 28-10.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP