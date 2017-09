Chris Sale looked a lot more like his usual self Saturday night.

The Boston Red Sox left-handed ace has had some rocky starts over the past month-plus, but he was on top of his game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Sale allowed six hits while striking out eight over six scoreless innings in Boston’s 9-0 victory.

