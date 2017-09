Chris Sale has looked impressive against pretty much any team he’s faced this season, including the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander is 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts against the Rays heading into Friday night’s game at Tropicana Field.

Hear more about Sale from NESN’s Tom Caron and Lenny DiNardo in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images