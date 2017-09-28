Cubs Superfan Bill Murray Might Play Joe Maddon In World Series Movie

Bill Murray might finally land his other dream job: Chicago Cubs manager.

The Oscar-nominated actor is in talks to play the role of Cubs manager Joe Maddon in “Teammate” an upcoming film about the team’s 2016 World Series triumph, according to Deadline’s Anita Busch, who indicates “it’s not clear yet whether that will happen.”

Murray, 67, is a lifelong Cubs fan who celebrated the World Series victory with the team in their clubhouse. Surely can connect with makeup artists capable of making him look like Maddon.

Maddon likes the idea of Murray playing him.

“Are you serious?” Maddon said when he found out, according to CSN Chicago’s Vinnie Duber. “He’s much better looking than me. And second of all, it’s very flattering if that is true. He would totally dig on that, just the part of being on the baseball field as a manager.”

“Teammate” will be based on the book by ex-Cubs catcher David Ross and Don Yaeger titled “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.”

The Cubs ended their 108-year World Series drought last season in thrilling fashion, beating the Cleveland Indians in seven games. They’ve been the toast of the town ever since, and it’d be fitting for Murray to play such a prominent role in the film adaption of their story.

