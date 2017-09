The Boston Red Sox have hit a bit of a rough patch lately.

Boston has lost four of its last five games heading into Tuesday’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, and its American League East lead is down to 2.5 games.

Hear what president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said about Boston’s recent slide in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images