David Price Takes Mound At Fenway Park, Throws 32 Pitches In Simulated Game

David Price took another important step in his recovery Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander threw 32 pitches over the course of two innings in a simulated game at Fenway Park. Price, who’s been out since late July with more elbow issues, is expected to throw another simulated game later this week.

Hear what manager John Farrell said about Price’s recovery prior to Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images