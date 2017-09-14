David Price To Pitch Out Of Bullpen For Rest Of Regular Season, Playoffs

You won’t see David Price pitching in the first inning any time soon.

The Boston Red Sox activated the left-handed starter from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Thursday afternoon’s game against the Oakland Athletics, but he won’t actually be starting. Red Sox manager John Farrell explained before that game that Price will work solely out of the bullpen, as he’s not quite ready for a heavy volume of pitches.

Price will be available as a reliever either Sunday or Monday.

Price will be available as a reliever either Sunday or Monday.

