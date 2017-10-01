Did Dwyane Wade Accidentally Out LeBron James For Tampering Violation?

Aside from training for the upcoming season, it sounds like LeBron James dabbled in some front office work over the summer.

In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Dwyane Wade chronicled the timeline of his departure with the Chicago Bulls and eventual signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Wade officially hadn’t been bought out by the Bulls until Sept. 24, the three-time champion revealed that James laid the groundwork of Wade joining the Cavs months prior.

“The first text I got was maybe a few days after Jimmy (Butler) got traded,” Wade told Nichols. “He texted me to just test my temperature a little bit. Then we talked, and obviously we always just talk about regular things. Then he hit me again later like, ‘I don’t know what you’re gonna do, I don’t know where your mind is right now, but if something happened in Chicago and you guys decide to part ways, I want you to really consider coming to Cleveland.’ ”

The NBA can be very strict when it comes to tampering, as the league nailed the Los Angeles Lakers with a hefty fine for their efforts to acquire Paul George over the summer. But considering the nature of James’ message, and the fact that he and Wade are close friends who communicate regularly anyway, this likely won’t warrant league punishment.

While it was smart of James to get in Wade’s ear early, he probably didn’t have to go the extra mile. The two stars won two championships together with the Miami Heat, and Cleveland is poised to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

Kind of a no-brainer for Wade, right?

