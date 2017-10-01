Does Giancarlo Stanton’s Jab At Marlins Shed Light On Future With Team?

Giancarlo Stanton is sick and tired of losing.

While the power-hitting outfielder has enjoyed great personal success over the course of his seven-year career with the Miami Marlins, the team itself hasn’t been as fortunate. The Marlins have failed to post an above-.500 record during Stanton’s time with the team, and haven’t reached the postseason since they won the World Series in 2003.

At present, Miami still has a long way to go before it becomes a legitimate World Series contender. While the Marlins could turn these bad seasons into positive strides for the future, Stanton isn’t interested in waiting for that to happen.

“I don’t want to rebuild,” Stanton told FanRag’s Jon Heyman. “I’ve lost for seven years.”

Stanton posted a season for the ages in 2017, as he enters Game 162 with a .280 batting average with 59 home runs and 131 RBIs. Any ball club would be more than interested in the 27-year-old’s services, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Marlins will move the slugger.

If a rebuild is the plan for Miami, dealing Stanton wouldn’t be the worst choice, as he’d bring in a massive trade return that would speed up the process. However, Stanton’s contract situation could make things difficult. He’s owed $295 million over the next 10 years, which would be a massive undertaking for an inquiring ball club.

It’s clear that October baseball is what Stanton covets, and he might have to force his way out of Miami in order to fulfill that desire.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images