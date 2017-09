Aaron Judge is having a fantastic rookie season for the New York Yankees.

On Monday, the star outfielder became the first rookie in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs in a single season, breaking Mark McGwire’s record.

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, we asked if Judge is the favorite for the American League MVP award. Check out the results in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images