Should Seven-Inning Doubleheaders Be Mandated For 2021 MLB Season?

Should seven-inning doubleheaders stay next season?

What will the 2021 Major League Baseball season look like?

The league put new rules in place for the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And that included seven-inning doubleheaders.

The Boston Red Sox took part in their first twin bill of the season Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This leads to Friday night’s Dunkin’ Poll: should MLB mandate the seven-inning extra inning rule into 2021? Check out the results in the Dunkin’ Poll video above, presented by Dunkin’.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

More MLB:

Red Sox Notes: Yairo Munoz Bright Spot For Boston In Game 1 Doubleheader Loss

Related