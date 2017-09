Dustin Pedroia is back, and he’s already making an impact for the Boston Red Sox.

The second baseman had a hit and played solid defense in Boston’s 4-1 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. This came after only playing one game in August due to a lingering knee issue.

Hear what Pedroia said about his return in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images