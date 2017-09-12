Eduardo Nunez Expected To Miss At Least A Week Based On Latest Injury Update

The Boston Red Sox were dealt some tough news on the injury front.

Eduardo Nunez, who’s consistently been one of the Sox’s top hitters since being traded to Boston, has been suffering from an injured right knee. And the latest news is that an MRI determined he has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament, which will force him to miss at least a week.

Hear more about Nunez’s injury from Fenway Park prior to Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

