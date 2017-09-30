Fan Sends Dirk Nowitzki $20 For Lunch To Thank Him For Taking Pay Cuts

Dirk Nowitzki has taken several pay cuts in order to play his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks.

The surefire Hall of Fame forward will make $5 million during the 2017-18 NBA season, and has left countless millions on the table so that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban could put a better team around him.

And Nowitzki’s sacrifice has not gone unnoticed by the Dallas faithful.

A very dedicated Mavericks fan acknowledged the sacrifice the sharpshooting forward has made for the franchise and offered to buy him a modest lunch.

Got this from a fan today at open practice… much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/qpRhwB1vmG — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 29, 2017

While Nowitzki has taken multiple pay cuts, he still has made over $200 million in his career so he can probably splurge and take this die-hard fan out for a nice meal.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images