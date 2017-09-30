Red Sox Wrap: Boston Frustrated In 3-2 Loss To Astros At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox will have to wait another day to clinch the American League East.

Boston had an opportunity secure the division with a win over the Houston Astros on Friday night at Fenway Park, but the Red Sox’s offense couldn’t come up with the clutch hit in a 3-2 loss.

Starter Doug Fister was solid in his final bid for a spot on the postseason roster, but the Sox squandered a bases-loaded opportunity in the sixth inning and couldn’t get anything going against Houston’s dominant bullpen.

The Red Sox fell to 92-68 with the loss, while the Astros improved to 100-60.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

The Red Sox had an opportunity to clinch the AL East, but the Astros’ pitching staff held them to five hits.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Ken Giles shut the door in the ninth inning.

Boston needed a run to extend the game, but Rafael Devers grounded out with a runner on second to end the game.

ON THE BUMP

— Fister looked serviceable for the second consecutive start. The right-hander was able to limit the Astros’ powerful offense over 5 1/3 innings, but he left on the hook for the loss.

The right-hander got into trouble early when the Astros put runners on second and third with no outs to begin the game. Fister, however, was able to wiggle out of the jam to keep the game scoreless.

Houston got on the board in the third inning when Carlos Beltran smacked an RBI single to right field to score Derek Fisher.

The Astros got two more runs in the fifth when Alex Bregman launched a two-run home run onto the Green Monster to give Houston a 3-0 lead.

Fister recorded one out in the sixth before being pulled having given up three runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one in 5 1/3 innings.

— David Price tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

— Addison Reed pitched a scoreless eighth.

— Craig Kimbrel gave up a hit in an inning of work.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox finally got on the board in the fifth inning when Devers plated Mitch Moreland with an RBI double.

— Dustin Pedroia brought the Red Sox to within a run with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning. Boston loaded the bases in the inning, but Hanley Ramirez was unable to deliver, as he grounded out to shortstop to end the frame.

— Ramirez ripped a two-out double in the ninth inning to give Boston life, but Devers grounded out to second to end the game.

— Xander Bogaerts, Rajai Davis, Moreland, Ramirez and Devers were the only Red Sox to record a hit.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Boston’s bullpen is ready for October.

The Red Sox bullpen hierarchy seems pretty clear at this point.

1. Craig Kimbrel

2. Addison Reed

3. Carson Smith

David Price: multi-inning. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 30, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their four-game series with the Astros on Saturday. Drew Pomeranz will take the hill for Boston and will be opposed by Lance McCullers Jr. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m ET.

