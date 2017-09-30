USC Vs. Washington State Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Friday night in Pullman, Wash., should be exciting.
The No. 16 Washington State Cougars welcome the No. 5 USC Trojans to Martin Stadium in a marquee Pac-12 game.
USC was anointed the preseason favorite to win the conference, but QB Sam Darnold has struggled with turnovers, as he has tossed seven interceptions through four games.
Washington State, on the other hand, survived a Week 2 scare against Boise State, and is looking to make a statement with a win over the Trojans.
Here’s how you can watch USC vs. Washington State online.
When: Friday, September 29, at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images
