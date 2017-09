Eduardo Nunez has been a big addition to the Red Sox’s lineup ever since he was traded to Boston before the deadline. But that lineup took a hit when he went down with a knee injury.

Nunez gave the latest update on his injury prior to Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Hear what he had to say in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images