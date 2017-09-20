John Farrell Credits Depth Of Red Sox’s Bullpen For Extra-Inning Success

The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen has been lights out recently and has been a huge asset to the Sox in extra innings all season.

Entering Wednesday, Boston’s bullpen had a 1.25 ERA in 57 2/3 innings of work after the ninth frame.

Joe Kelly has been especially impressive, as the right-hander has allowed one hit in six innings of work in extra frames.

Craig Kimbrel, Addison Reed, Matt Barnes, Carson Smith and Kelly give manager John Farrell a bevy of high-quality arms he can turn to when the game gets tight.

To hear Farrell discuss the impressive bullpen, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images