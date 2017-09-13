Indians’ Win Streak Has Them Ahead Of Astros, Red Sox In American League

The Cleveland Indians can’t stop winning, which has changed the American League playoff picture.

With their victory Tuesday night, the Indians have won 20 straight games and have propelled themselves to the top of the AL standings, two games clear of the Houston Astros. That means the Boston Red Sox could be heading for a matchup with the Astros in the AL Division Series if the current seeds hold.

Hear more about the American League playoff race in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images