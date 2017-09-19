John Farrell Gives Update On Injury To Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia

The Boston Red Sox will be without Dustin Pedroia on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles unless there is an urgent need for his services.

The veteran second baseman exited Monday’s game in the fourth inning at Camden Yards after he fouled a ball off his face. He was replaced by Brock Holt and was not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the three-game series Tuesday night.

Manager John Farrell said that Pedroia is “sore,” but he does expect him to return to the lineup for the series finale Wednesday.

To hear more from Farrell, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images