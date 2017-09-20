Why Jackie Bradley Jr. Believes Red Sox Shouldn’t Worry About Yankees

The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of the Boston Red Sox as the 2017 Major League Baseball regular season draws to a close.

But even though Boston only has a three-game lead over their rivals in the American League East, Jackie Bradley Jr. says the Red Sox are focused only on the task at hand, and not the team that’s trailing them.

“Why are we even talking about them?” Bradley asked after the Red Sox’s 11-inning win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. “Let’s just focus on what we were able to do tonight.”

To hear more of Bradley’s thoughts on the Yankees, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

