LeBron James Crashes Dwyane Wade’s Interview Because He’s So Hilarious

Three things you can count on in life: death, taxes and LeBron James being the coolest dude around.

OK, that last part might’ve been a stretch.

Dwyane Wade, who signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, recently sat down for an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. But the interview hit an unexpected speed bump when James decided to poke his head and say a bunch of stuff that apparently was funny.

Watch the bizarre moment in the video below:

Leave it to ‘Bron.

Judging from this, as well as Wade and James’ recent wine-capped evening, we’d say their reunion in Cleveland is going swimmingly.

But while it’s fun to poke fun at these two superstars every once in a while, there’s a good chance they’ll get the last laugh once the NBA Finals roll around.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images