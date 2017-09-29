Danny Trevathan’s Wikipedia Page Updated After Hit On Davante Adams

Wikipedia’s greatest flaw sometimes is its greatest strength.

During the third quarter of the Green Bay Packers’ 35-14 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was carted off Lambeau Field after taking a vicious, head-to-head hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. And while what happened to Adams certainly isn’t funny, what happened to Travathan’s Wikipedia page definitely is.

Check out the updates for the Bears “Piece of Trash” in the tweet below:

Someone was quick to update Danny Trevathan's Wikipedia page after that hit on Davante Adams. His new position: Piece of Trash #packers pic.twitter.com/rJiFHVdAtl — Jacob Swanson (@JacobSwansonn) September 29, 2017

Ruthless.

In what shouldn’t come as a surprise, Trevathan’s real information was quickly restored. Still, nothing can hide from the Internet.

As for Adams, he suffered a concussion and, as of this morning, was still in a hospital, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports Images