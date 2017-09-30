NC State’s Bradley Chubb Performs One Of Worst Flops You’ll Ever See

Bradley Chubb does some weird stuff on the football field.
Last week, the NC State defensive end made headlines by spitting on Florida State’s logo after the Wolfepack’s 27-21 win over the Seminoles. And during his team’s 33-25 win over Syracuse on Saturday, Chubb submitted one of the most egregious, comically bad flops you’ll ever see on the gridiron.
Watch his embarrassing display in the video below:
Chubbs explanation for the flop left much to be desired.
Whatever you say, Bradley.
Listen, flopping is nothing new in sports. But Chubb, who’s expected to be a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, might want to clean up his act a bit before he starts playing on Sundays.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
