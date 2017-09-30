College Football

NC State’s Bradley Chubb Performs One Of Worst Flops You’ll Ever See

by on Sat, Sep 30, 2017 at 7:32PM
Bradley Chubb does some weird stuff on the football field.

Last week, the NC State defensive end made headlines by spitting on Florida State’s logo after the Wolfepack’s 27-21 win over the Seminoles. And during his team’s 33-25 win over Syracuse on Saturday, Chubb submitted one of the most egregious, comically bad flops you’ll ever see on the gridiron.

Watch his embarrassing display in the video below:

Chubbs explanation for the flop left much to be desired.

Whatever you say, Bradley.

Listen, flopping is nothing new in sports. But Chubb, who’s expected to be a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, might want to clean up his act a bit before he starts playing on Sundays.

