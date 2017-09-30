NFL Rumors: Bears’ Danny Trevathan Suspended For Davante Adams Hit

The NFL has decided on a punishment for Danny Trevathan.

The Chicago Bears linebacker delivered a brutal hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during the Bears’ 35-14 loss on “Thursday Night Football.” Adams was carted off Lambeau Field, and eventually diagnosed with a concussion.

Travathan was suspended Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Here’s how long he’ll be out:

Bears LB Danny Trevathan suspended two games for violating NFL player safety rules. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2017

Clearly, the NFL didn’t buy Trevathan’s defense.

Whether the hit was intentional or not, the NFL really needed to dish out some form of punishment in hopes of discouraging these types of hits. However, some people, especially the person who updated Trevathan’s Wikipedia page, clearly believe there was intent behind the tackle.

