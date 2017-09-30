Best Sights, Sounds From Red Sox’s AL East Championship Celebration

The Boston Red Sox knew champagne was on ice in the clubhouse Saturday afternoon, and the team made sure those bottles finally got to be popped.

With a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros, the Red Sox clinched the American League East, their ninth division title in franchise history.

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel recorded the final out of the contest, which sent Fenway Park into a frenzy.

Take a good look at your AL EAST CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/7xnCphR30K — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 30, 2017

And from there, it was party time. Check out the best sights and sounds from Boston’s AL East title celebration.

Our Saturday > All Other Saturdays pic.twitter.com/SU3ZX5rmix — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 30, 2017

We've got all the celly on Snap! 👻: redsox pic.twitter.com/9wbsE8V8GS — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 30, 2017

The Red Sox surely are hoping this was just the first of many celebrations as playoff baseball looms.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images