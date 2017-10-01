Paul George’s Free Agency Decision ‘Made Easier’ By Russell Westbrook’s Extension

Many believed Oklahoma City was just a pit stop on Paul George’s journey to Los Angeles, but recent events might have changed the star forward’s plans.

The Thunder conceivably traded for a rental player when they acquired George in July, as the 27-year-old’s contract expires at season’s end. George has been linked to L.A. for quite some time, and most were under the impression he’d sign with the Lakers in free agency next summer.

While the future is bright for the Purple and Gold, things are only looking up for the Thunder, as well. OKC made a massive investment for its future Friday, signing reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to a five-year, $205 million contract extension.

George and Westbrook have yet to play a game together, but PG13 likes the direction the franchise is heading, which in turn could alleviate the stress of his impending free-agent decision.

“We’ve been on an unbelievable start right now … for him to be committed here, it says a lot,” George said, per ESPN’s Royce Young. “Not only in us pairing together, but just knowing what type of dude Russ is, and his values and his beliefs, him being committed to this organization says a lot.

“When that time comes, the decision will be easier to make.”

The duo of George and Westbrook has had fans excited since the trade went down, but now that Carmelo Anthony is in the fold, expectations are sky high in Oklahoma City.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images