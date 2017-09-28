Pedro Martinez Jr., Son Of Red Sox Legend, Signs Contract With Tigers

Pedro Martinez Jr. is one step closer to following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a major leaguer.

Martinez Jr., the son of Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez, on Wednesday signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers. The 17-year-old received a bonus of more than $750,000, in addition to student fees, a source told ESPN Deportes.

While terms of the contract were not officially disclosed, the deal was announced Wednesday in Martinez Jr.’s native Dominican Republic, with his parents and Tigers international scouting director Tom Moore on hand.

BREAKING NEWS: The @tigers have signed 17-yeard-old third baseman Pedro Martínez Jr, the son of Hall of Famer pitcher @45PedroMartinez. pic.twitter.com/x6locWocFn — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) September 27, 2017

Interestingly, Martinez Jr. is not a pitcher like his father, who’s most known for his dominance with the Boston Red Sox in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Instead, Martinez Jr. is a third baseman, with MLB.com’s Jason Beck describing him as “a big, pure hitter with a strong right-handed swing.”

“This is a dream come true,” Martinez Jr. said, per ESPN.com. “I wanted to be a professional player and extend the Martinez dynasty. Being part of the Martinez family is not a pressure, it’s a motivation for me. Now I’m going to focus on my career and try to make a name for myself.”

Martinez was not ranked on MLB Pipeline’s list of top 30 international prospects going into the summer period. But he certainly has good genes, so don’t bet against him.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab