Dougie Hamilton scored the game-winning goal Thursday night as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series.

The Canes defenseman, who was drafted ninth overall by the B’s in 2011 and spent three seasons with Boston before being traded to the Calgary Flames in 2015, ripped a slap shot past former teammate Tuukka Rask with 11:30 remaining in the third period to break a 2-2 tie.

Not a bad way to beat your old club, right?

Well, when asked after the game about netting such a huge postseason goal against the team that traded him away five years ago, Hamilton had something else on his mind: His grandmother’s birthday.

“First of all, it’s my grandma’s birthday, so I think that one’s for her,” Hamilton told reporters during a video conference. “Otherwise, I think it’s great to score against your old team in the playoffs in the third period.”

Hamilton on if it’s nice to score against his old team: "First of all, it’s my grandma’s birthday, so i think that one’s for her. Otherwise, I think it’s great to score against your old team in the playoffs in the third period." — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) August 14, 2020

Fair enough. Happy birthday, Grandma.

As a reminder, the Bruins traded Hamilton to the Flames in exchange for a first-round pick and two second-round picks in the 2015 NHL Draft. Boston wound up with Zachary Senyshyn, Jakob Forsbacks-Karlsson and Jeremy Lauzon.

Hamilton, now 27 years old, spent three seasons with Calgary before being traded to Carolina, where he has spent the last two seasons.

The Bruins and Hurricanes will return to the ice inside the Toronto bubble on Saturday afternoon with their series tied 1-1.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images