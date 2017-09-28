Patriots, Raiders Reflect On Play That Started Dynasty In ‘The Timeline: The Tuck Rule’

Charles Woodson called it “the worst call in the history of all sports.” New England Patriots believe otherwise.

The play in question, of course, took place near the end of the 2001 NFL divisional-round playoff game between the Patriots and Oakland Raiders — a game known as “The Snow Bowl” in New England and “The Tuck Rule Game” pretty much everywhere else.

In an episode of NFL Films’ “The Timeline” set to premiere next Thursday, members of both teams looked back on that iconic call — Tom Brady’s fumble being changed to an incomplete pass, making one of the Patriots’ greatest victories possible — and the lasting effects it had on two franchises.

Here’s a sampling of their recollections, which were taken from both new interviews and ones that appeared in previous NFL Films productions:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick: “When (the game) started out, there was a little bit of snow on the ground. Of course, by the end, you couldn’t see the lines. You could just see the pylons and the field markings. It was so dramatic. It was almost romantic, the way the snow was falling and the crowd. Really, it almost brings a tear to my eye.”

Raiders cornerback Eric Allen: “I’m 15 yards away from Brady and (Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie) Weis, and I hear ‘3 by 1, trips right, throw the slant (to) the back side.’ I run in the huddle, and I say, ‘Listen, guys: They’re going to go 3 by 1 and throw the slant to the back side.’ So we break the huddle. They line up 3 by 1. I’m like, ‘Yes, I’m going to get the interception.’ ”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady: “Initially, when (Woodson) hit me, I thought, ‘Well, that’s probably a fumble.’ And I ran off the field, and I was so pissed. I couldn’t believe that I had fumbled the ball to lose the game.”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden: “I saw their sideline. Charlie Weis, Belichick, Brady, all of them. They knew it was a fumble. We all knew it was a fumble. Until — wait a minute. There’s a conversation. Now they’re telling me up in the booth that there is some concern that Brady was incomplete throwing the football — that his arm was moving forward or he brought it back. Then I started hearing about a Tuck Rule. I’m hearing language I’ve never heard, and I’ve been in football my entire life.”

Belichick: “Initially, I thought it was a fumble and we had lost the ball and they were going to run out the clock. … As soon as I saw the replay, I felt pretty good about the situation.”

Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown: “I know that what they were trying to do at that particular time was trying to find a reason to overturn this play, because that was the only reason it was taking so long.”

Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson, whose hit on Brady knocked the ball loose: “The more time went on, the more everybody on the sideline’s like, ‘I think we’re about to get screwed. I don’t know how, but it’s about to happen.’ ”

Gruden: “I have a picture (of) Brady with the ball down here around his chest, right where Woodson dislodged the ball. And I wrote on there, ‘It was a fumble! (signed) Jon Gruden.’ And I gave it to (Patriots owner Robert) Kraft.’ (That play) started their dynasty. It sure helped them.”

“The Timeline: The Tuck Rule” premieres Thursday, Oct. 5 on NFL Network following the Patriots’ matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football.”