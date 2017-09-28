Rajai Davis Delivers Big Performance In Red Sox’s Win Over Blue Jays

Rajai Davis hasn’t made many starts for the Boston Red Sox since joining the team in late August, but the veteran outfielder made the most of his opportunity Wednesday night.

Davis had a strong night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Boston’s 10-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The 36-year-old even managed to make the highlight reel after the game was over, as he and reliever Joe Kelly teamed up for an awesome celebration.

After the game, Davis said he was “thankful” to help contribute to the victory, especially with the playoffs right around the corner.

