Red Sox Are In Postseason, But Still Have Work To Do For AL East Crown

Postseason baseball will be back in Boston this October, but the Red Sox still have plenty to play for down the stretch.

At the very least, the Sox will be one of the two American League Wild Card teams. But they have their sights set on much more than that — the AL East crown. They are in the best position to win the division, but they enter Friday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds just three games up on the New York Yankees.

Hear more about the playoff race from manager John Farrell in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images