Red Sox Hope To Finish Regular Season Strong With AL East Crown In Sight

Playoff baseball is right around the corner, and the Boston Red Sox are in a great spot.

The Red Sox already have clinched a postseason berth, and their magic number to clinch the Amerian League East only is three.

Boston will have to keep up its hot streak in order to fend off the New York Yankees, but luckily for the Sox, they will play their final seven regular-season games at Fenway Park.

To hear Mookie Betts, Deven Marrero and Rajai Davis talk about the push for the playoffs, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images