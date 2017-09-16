Red Sox Set Franchise Strikeout Record In 15-Inning Win Over Rays

The Boston Red Sox’s pitching staff had the strikeout pitching working Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox set a franchise record in the 13-6 win, as they struck out 24 Rays in the 15-inning affair. Additionally, the series opener was the longest game Boston has played this season with a time of six hours and five minutes.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Jarrod Saltalamacchia break down Friday’s game, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images