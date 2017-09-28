Red Sox Wrap: Boston Blasts Three Home Runs In 10-7 Win Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox desperately needed a win Wednesday, and they got it thanks to an offensive outburst against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston dropped the first two games of the three-game series at Fenway Park, and had seen its lead in the American League East cut to three games, making Wednesday’s game all the more important.

While the Blue Jays jumped out to an early three-run lead in the first inning, the Red Sox came roaring back to tie the game in the second, and then took the lead for good with a five-run third inning en route to a 10-7 win.

Xander Bogaerts, Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland each hit home runs, and starter Rick Porcello did enough to grab a win in his final start of the regular season.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 92-66, while the Blue Jays fell to 75-84.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Breathe.

The Red Sox looked like they were playing tight, as the New York Yankees continue to make a late push for the AL East, but Wednesday’s win cut Boston’s magic number to two and relieved some of the pressure on Boston.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Bogaerts launched a three-run home run to give Boston a five-run lead in the third inning.

The blast gave Porcello and Boston room to breathe, as they cruised from that point forward.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello’s final outing of the regular season didn’t get off to a great start, but the right-hander was able to grind through 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Justin Smoak got the scoring started with an RBI double in the first inning. But the Blue Jays weren’t done in the frame, as Jose Bautista followed Smoak by launching a two-run home run onto the Green Monster to make it 3-0.

The Blue Jays got to Porcello again in the third, as Kendrys Morales tied the game at four with an RBI single to center field.

Porcello gave up a solo home run to Darwin Barney in the fourth inning that cut Boston’s lead to four.

— David Price got the final out of the sixth inning and struck out the side in the seventh.

— Addison Reed tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

— Brandon Workman gave up a two-run home run to Teoscar Hernandez in the ninth inning to cut the lead to three.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston put together a two-out rally in the first inning, as Ramirez laced a double off the Green Monster that Hernandez booted in the outfield, allowing Andrew Benintendi to score to cut the lead to 3-1.

— The Red Sox came roaring back in the second inning against Marco Estrada. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in Christian Vazquez with an RBI groundout, and Bogaerts tied the game by smacking an RBI single to center field. Then Dustin Pedroia dribbled a weak ground ball to center field for a single. But Bogaerts was running on the pitch, and the ball took so long to get to Kevin Pillar that Bogaerts came all the way around to score, giving Boston a one-run lead.

— Ramirez put the Red Sox back ahead with a towering solo home run in the third inning. Boston continued to pile it on in the third, as Rajai Davis drove in a run with an RBI single and Bogaerts capped the inning by hammering a three-run home run over the Green Monster to make it 9-4.

— Moreland extended Boston’s lead to five with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

— Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with two hits and four RBI.

— Pedroia went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

— Ramirez, Davis and Moreland each went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ramirez and Moreland each launched home runs.

— Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a run scored.

— Vazquez went 1-for-3.

— Rafael Devers and Bradley were the only members of the lineup who did not record a hit.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

This could bode well for the playoffs.

Against Goins, Price threw a 97.2 mph fastball — his highest velocity on a pitch this year. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 28, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will begin their final series of the regular season against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Boston will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound and he’ll be opposed by Brad Peacock for Houston. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 pm. ET.

