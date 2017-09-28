Boston Red Sox

Rajai Davis, Joe Kelly Team Up For Awesome Celebration After Red Sox’s Win

by on Wed, Sep 27, 2017 at 10:44PM
The Boston Red Sox’s “Win, Dance, Repeat” celebration typically is reserved for the team’s outfielders, but there was a cameo appearance following the 10-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

After the final out was recorded, Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly bolted from the bullpen to serve as a defender against Rajai Davis. Kelly was no match for Davis’ basketball skills, though, as the speedy veteran put the flamethrower on skates and drained a jump shot.

Silky smooth.

If the Boston Celtics are in need of bench depth at any point this season, Davis might be worth a look.

