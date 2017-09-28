Rajai Davis, Joe Kelly Team Up For Awesome Celebration After Red Sox’s Win

The Boston Red Sox’s “Win, Dance, Repeat” celebration typically is reserved for the team’s outfielders, but there was a cameo appearance following the 10-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

After the final out was recorded, Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly bolted from the bullpen to serve as a defender against Rajai Davis. Kelly was no match for Davis’ basketball skills, though, as the speedy veteran put the flamethrower on skates and drained a jump shot.

Silky smooth.

If the Boston Celtics are in need of bench depth at any point this season, Davis might be worth a look.

