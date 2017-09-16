Red Sox’s John Farrell Provides Update On Eduardo Nunez’s Injured Knee

Eduardo Nunez recently has been sidelined with a knee injury, but the veteran infielder is making great strides in returning to the diamond.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell provided an injury update on Nunez, saying he’s “progressing pretty good” and that his rehab work has been encouraging.

But while Nunez is rapidly recovering, Farrell noted that playing in next week’s series against the Orioles in Baltimore would be a stretch for the 30-year-old.

For more on Nunez, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images