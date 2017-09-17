Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Expects To Play Monday Despite Thumb Injury

There wasn’t a whole lot get excited about for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox suffered a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, and to make matters worse, the club lost Mookie Betts in the fourth inning due to a thumb injury.

After the game, Betts gave an update on the injury, explaining it occurred after his helmet struck his thumb. But despite the ailment, the star outfielder expects to be in Boston’s lineup for Monday’s series opener in Baltimore against the Orioles.

To hear more from Betts, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images