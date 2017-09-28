Rick Pitino May Have Helped Funnel Money To Louisville Recruit, Report Claims

Rick Pitino might not be able to weasel his way out of this one.

The University of Louisville placed the men’s basketball coach on “administrative leave” Wednesday amid a federal investigation into corruption and bribery at the school. Court documents from that investigation made several references to “Coach-2,” an unnamed Louisville employee who may have played a role in funneling money to a high school recruit.

That man referred to as “Coach-2” is Pitino, CBS News’ Dana Jacobson reported Thursday.

If Pitino indeed is “Coach-2,” the FBI’s findings would be pretty damning for the longtime Cardinals coach. Investigators allege that executives at Adidas — Louisville’s apparel sponsor — funneled $100,000 to the family of five-star recruit Brian Bowen at the request of “Coach-2.” Court records claimed Adidas executive Jim Gatto “spoke directly with Coach-2 multiple times” in the days before Bowen committed to Louisville, and the $100,000 was given to Bowen’s family as direct payment for his commitment.

Furthermore, a Florida-based AAU basketball director named Brad Augustine — who was among 10 people arrested Tuesday in a bribery scheme — was quoted in the FBI’s criminal complaint as implying that Pitino’s involvement with Bowen wasn’t a one-time deal.

“No one swings a bigger d— than (Coach-2) at (Adidas),” Augustine allegedly said. “All (Coach-2) has to do is pick up the phone and call somebody (and say), ‘These are my guys.’ (And then) they’re taking care of us.”

Pitino maintained his innocence in a statement Wednesday, insisting he has “done nothing wrong.” But there appears to be mounting evidence against the disgraced head coach, and if these reports are confirmed, Louisville could fire Pitino with cause instead of having to keep him on administrative leave.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images